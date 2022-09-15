New luxury residential project to be built in the Gulch


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tidal Real Estate Partners announced Thursday plans for a luxury residential project in the Gulch. This will be the second residential tower Tidal has developed in the area.

“We are excited to have Access, a strong long-term investor, as a partner on the project,” Ken Copeland, president of Tidal, said. “Access understands our vision for this special block, and we look forward to bringing Nashville a new class of residential offerings together. We remain deeply committed to building best-in-class projects in the Central Gulch, which is on its way to becoming Nashville’s premier urban neighborhood.”

The building will be a 393-unit, 30-story luxury residential building located at 125 11th Avenue North in the Central Gulch. The project is a joint-venture partnership with Access Industries, Inc.

Jonah Sonnenborn, head of real estate at Access Industries, added, “We are excited to invest in this high-end apartment development site in the Gulch. The Tidal team creates exemplary residential projects wherever they build, and we think this project will bring a new level of lifestyle luxury to Nashville.”

Plans for when the building will be open have yet to be announced.

