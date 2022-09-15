Nashville high school students arrested for threatening to shoot up schools on social media posts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two students have been arrested after threats were posted on social media targeting two Nashville high schools on Wednesday.

A Maplewood High School freshman was arrested on Wednesday for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school.

Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.

The teen is charged in Juvenile Court with threatening mass violence in a school and making a flash report of an emergency.

A 17-year-old Stratford High student was arrested on Thursday morning at his home after being accused of making multiple threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday.

According to police, the teen admitted to making the posts, but had not actually plans of hurting anyone.

He was charged with threatening mass violence in a school and making a false report of an emergency.

Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by Metro Police, according to a news release.

