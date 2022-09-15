Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment


A Murfreesboro city employee was arrested Thursday. The charges are still unknown.
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday.

We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on Aug. 9; the students were crossing Fortress Boulevard from Blaze Drive when 42-year-old Drake made a left then onto Fortress and hit them.

Two Rutherford County students taken to hospital after being hit by car

Drake has been released from custody without having to post bond.

This is a developing story.

