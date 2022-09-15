Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday.

We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on Aug. 9; the students were crossing Fortress Boulevard from Blaze Drive when 42-year-old Drake made a left then onto Fortress and hit them.

Drake has been released from custody without having to post bond.

This is a developing story.

