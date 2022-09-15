Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 450 Alpha Valley Home Road, which is the address for Mill Stone Golf Course, Morristown Deputy Chief Michelle Jones told WVLT News. Authorities were notified about the crash around 10 a.m., she said.

Morristown Fire Department Lieutenant Danny Case said an older man was on board at the time and was transported to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Case also said that the man was wearing a seatbelt, and the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, Morristown EMS and Morristown Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.