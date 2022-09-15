Mississippi man threatens mass shooting similar to Mid-South shooting spree

Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
Man threatens to recreate the recent mass shooting in Memphis in Greenville, Miss.
By Christopher Cheatham and Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man threatened to recreate a mass shooting similar to the one that recently happened in Memphis.

According to the court documents, suspect Jeremy Gordon of Greenville was held without bond Wednesday after being arrested Friday for making threats on Facebook to commit a mass shooting in Greenville on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

Gordon is charged by criminal complaint with transmitting threats in interstate commerce.

Gordon appeared in court for the first time on Monday for federal charges. A detention and preliminary hearing was held Wednesday in Oxford.

A judge found that Gordon posed a danger to the community prompting him to be held without bond pending trial.

If convicted, he will face up to five years in prison.

