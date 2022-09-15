Missing Murfreesboro teenager found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police announced on Wednesday night they had located a missing teenage boy and he is safe.

According to MPD, 14-year-old Esrael Miller went missing earlier Wednesday afternoon. His parents said he went for a walk on Cloister Drive and disappeared.

Miller was safely located a few hours later, according to the MPD announcement.

NEW: BOLO CANCELED! Esrael Miller has been safely located. Thanks everyone for sharing. pic.twitter.com/4b9odZRdmu — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) September 15, 2022

