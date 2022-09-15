Missing Murfreesboro teenager found safe

Murfreesboro Police said the teenager was located safely on Wednesday night.
Murfreesboro Police said the teenager was located safely on Wednesday night.(MPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Sep. 14, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police announced on Wednesday night they had located a missing teenage boy and he is safe.

According to MPD, 14-year-old Esrael Miller went missing earlier Wednesday afternoon. His parents said he went for a walk on Cloister Drive and disappeared.

Miller was safely located a few hours later, according to the MPD announcement.

