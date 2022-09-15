Missing Murfreesboro teenager found safe
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police announced on Wednesday night they had located a missing teenage boy and he is safe.
According to MPD, 14-year-old Esrael Miller went missing earlier Wednesday afternoon. His parents said he went for a walk on Cloister Drive and disappeared.
Miller was safely located a few hours later, according to the MPD announcement.
