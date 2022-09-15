Metro Police arrest man after high-speed chase in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he tried to flee police after being spotted in a stolen car on Tuesday night.

Police said a patrol officer reported a 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen. The officer followed the car into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers in the Metro Police helicopter tracked the car and officers followed until spike strips used at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Harding Place.

Police said the driver of the Charger, identified as Redeer Ramazan, 29, jumped out of the Charger and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex. Officers shouted several commands at the man, telling him to stop running and drop what appeared to be a gun that was in his hand. Ramazan soon tripped and fell, allowing officers to take him into custody.

Police recovered a gun on the ground near Ramazan and 32 Xanax pills and two grams of heroin were found in the car.

Ramazan, who had past aggravated burglary, theft and drug possession convictions, has been charged with vehicle theft, gun possession during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and felony drug possession.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.