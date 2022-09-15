La Vergne man arrested following internet crime investigation in Florida

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of talking to a minor inappropriately online.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said in July agents received information from the Walton County Sheriff’s Department in Florida about an online solicitation operation called “Operation Wolves Blanket” involving 31-year-old Chasen White of La Vergne.

Authorities told TBI they believed White was engaging in an inappropriate chat with who he thought to be a minor during the sheriff’s department undercover operation. TBI agent assisted in the investigation and gathered evidence contributing to a criminal charge in Florida.

On Tuesday, White was arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. He awaits extradition to Florida to face a charge of Soliciting a Child for Unlawful Sexual Conduct.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.