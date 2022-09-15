How scammers are targeting EBT accounts - Tonight at 6 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee mom is warning others after the money she had to buy food for her family was stolen.

She is just one of hundreds of Tennesseans targeted in just the last month.

It is a growing trend targeting those who need help the most.

Millions of Tennesseans count on financial help from the government each month to help pay for food, and hackers are stealing that money in the blink of an eye.

Hundreds, even thousands of dollars in some cases.

A Middle Tennessee mom says she reported it to the state but feels like not enough is being done to help people like her.

“They haven’t done anything about it,” she said. “They said they’re going to go into the details and find out what’s going on, but I haven’t heard from anybody.”

