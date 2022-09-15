Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Hispanic Americans.

September 15 marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Nashville Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said they are focused on recognizing how culture and community are contributing to Nashville’s growth.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and other local leaders joined the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC) in front of the courthouse for a ceremony to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday morning.

The NAHCC also announced its month-long calendar of events.

CEO Yuri Cunza said the NAHCC provides mentors to people who understand the hardship of chasing the American dream.

Mayor Cooper and Hispanic leaders meet to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Nashville. (WSMV)

Cunza says more than 14% of Nashville’s population is Hispanic, with at least 500,000 Hispanic Americans living in Tennessee. Nearly all of them are workers or business owners in the area.

Additionally, more than half of NAHCC members are single moms.

“It’s because for a Hispanic that is in business, when they take that step, it’s probably where they have invested everything that they have. There is no room for failure,” Cunza said.

He says, like several communities, Nashville is seeing an uptick of immigrants moving to the music city and creating opportunities for themselves.

