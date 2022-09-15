High-speed chase leads to one man charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police after he was spotted in a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger Tuesday night.

Metro Police said South Precinct Officer Andrew Brazee was on routine patrol when he spotted the stolen Charger. He followed it into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike, where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled the speed.

With the help of a Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter, officers followed the car until spike strips were successfully deployed at Antioch Pike and Harding Place.

Authorities said the driver of the stolen Charger, Redeer Ramazan, 29, jumped out of the Charger and fled on foot into an apartment complex. Officers gave Ramazan several commands, telling him to stop running and drop what appeared to be a gun in his hand. However, Ramazan soon tripped and fell, which allowed officers to take him into custody.

Police recovered a gun on the ground next to Ramazan and 32 Xanax pills, and two grams of heroin from the car.

MNPD said Ramazan, who has prior aggravated burglary, theft, and drug possession convictions, has been charged with vehicle theft, gun possession during the commission of a felony, evading arrest, and felony drug possession.

