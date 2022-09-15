Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash.

MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they gave to police were Danhrl Pelegrani, 36, Juan Gutierrez, 32, Lucas Oros Valderrnto, 31, and Cesar Hedando Cortez Vlla, 23.

The investigation revealed that the four suspects allegedly used a rental SUV to come and go from the Forrest Hills home. With the help of surveillance video, officers followed the SUV to a hotel on Atrium Way, where the vehicle was blocked in by law enforcement, and the four men were taken into custody. Police recovered jewelry and two wet black outfits that had grass on them from the SUV.

The Forest Hills homeowner confirmed with police that the items in the SUV were hers. Detectives then walked the path they believed the suspects came and went from and found a discarded safe taken from the home.

After a search of the suspect’s hotel room, police found various IDs not belonging to them.

The four men have each been charged with aggravated b glary, and each has a bond set at $100,000—they remain under investigation in Williamson County and at least two other states.

