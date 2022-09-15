First Alert Forecast: Warmup arrives with mild humidity

The nice weather continues across the Mid State for the foreseeable future, and more summer-like temperalures are set to make a comeback.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s in some spots today under a good deal of sunshine all day.

Tonight, won’t be quite as cool as the last few nights with lows in the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll still see highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, but the good news is that we’re expecting the humidity to stay in check.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at getting back near 90 Saturday and Sunday. It will be slightly more humid, but not overly oppressive with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s in some areas by Monday as the nice weather continues into early next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature much of the same with highs in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.