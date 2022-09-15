Family escapes overnight house fire in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire forced a family from their home in Donelson early Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the fire began before 1 a.m. at the house on Modena Court and is believed to have started because of an electrical issue.

The family of four, which has at least one young child, was able to escape. The home was heavily damaged.

“That’s a blessing they all made it,” neighbor Betty Whitehead said. “It hurt me so bad last night when I saw that, and I went down there this morning and I saw the house. I said, ‘Oh, no.’”

The fire had been the worry all day of Whitehead, who has lived close to the home for almost 20 years.

While she didn’t know the family well, she wants them to now the neighborhood has their back.

“I feel sorry for the family. If there’s anything I can do for them, I would do anything,” Whitehead said. “Wherever they’re at, I’ve got a prayer for y’all and I’m going to be for you.”

WSMV4 spoke briefly to the man who lived in the house who said his family is OK and staying at a local hotel. The Red Cross is helping the family begin the recovery process.

