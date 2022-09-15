Brentwood Police urge people to park smart following vehicle burglaries

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department urges people to be vigilant. Recently there have been numerous vehicle burglaries.

Police say groups of traveling burglars are breaking windows or punching door locks to get into cars. The incidents happen at various sporting events, fitness centers, and daycares.

“The school districts, as well as the schools our children attend that are close by, have sent out multiple emails telling us to watch for break-ins whenever we are at this park,” said Larissa, a Brentwood Resident.

According to Assistant Police Chief Jim Colvin, both Crockett Park and Smith Park get targeted because people tend to leave purses and wallets in their vehicles while enjoying the area.

Police also say that at night, vehicle burglaries have been sporadic in gated and ungated neighborhoods.

“We had some break-ins at our golf course… I feel like I should lock my car doors in public areas, but I still don’t feel super worried about it,” explained Alex Deits, a Crockett Park visitor.

For those in the Brentwood area, remember to park smart and if you see any suspicious activity, call Brentwood Police at 615-371-0160.

