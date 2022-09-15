Authorities look for missing 14-year-old


Missing teen from Murfreesboro
Missing teen from Murfreesboro(MPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a 14-year-old who went missing Wednesday.

MPD said 14-year-old Esrael Miller was last seen walking on Cloister Drive towards Brinkley Road near Blaze Drive on Wednesday.

Esrael is described as being 4′ 10″ and weighing 80 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Esrael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stadium deal between Titans, City far off
Stadium deal between Titans, City still far off
Police Lights
High-speed chase leads to one man charged
Small business grants a lifeline for many
Small business grants a lifeline for many
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update