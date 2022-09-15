Authorities look for missing 14-year-old

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a 14-year-old who went missing Wednesday.

MPD said 14-year-old Esrael Miller was last seen walking on Cloister Drive towards Brinkley Road near Blaze Drive on Wednesday.

Esrael is described as being 4′ 10″ and weighing 80 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Esrael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.

This is a developing story.

