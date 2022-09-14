Woman dragged down the road after thief steals her work car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she is lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt after being dragged down the road trying to stop a man from stealing her work car.

Rachel Tollett said she was hanging off her car window as a thief drove away. She let go after about 10 ft. and fell onto the road. It left her arms and legs scratched up and bruises all over her body.

“I think we all have that fight or flight thing and my instinct was like, ‘you are not taking this car,’” Tollett said about the incident. “I was scared he might have a gun, but I didn’t even think of that until afterward.”

This all happened around 11 a.m. Monday while Tollett was out checking on clients in the sober living homes she helps manage for Second Chance in South Nashville.

Tollett left the car running and door open to quickly run onto the porch of a house along Simmons Ave. That’s when she heard the door slam shut and saw a man in the driver’s seat.

“I was like ‘don’t take the car, don’t take the car,’” Tollett said. “I had jumped in the window with my arms on him. He was fighting to get it in gear, and I was fighting to get the keys. When he got it in gear, he just took off and drug me down the street.”

Tollett said this is a neighborhood where people always leave their cars open without fear of something like this happening. Her boss, Brian Hughes, said he’s lived there for 20 years without any issues.

“It has only been in the last six to 12 months where we have been having problems with things happening that are really not common of this area,” Hughes said. “I don’t know where it is coming from, but it’s really disconcerting.”

Hughes said Second Chance had just spent more than $5,000 to get the car fixed up, but after seeing the thief drive away with it, he doubts it can be saved.

“My heart stopped because the person who took the car was either unable to drive a stick shift or they were just in such a panic from what had happened with the altercation with Rachel that they were spinning the tires,” Hughes said. “It sounded almost like a car wreck the way the car was being driven.”

Both Hughes and Tollett are now driving their personal cars between different sober living homes. Tollett said she will no longer be leaving keys in a car after this.

Metro Police said officers are searching for the man and the stolen car. The suspect was described as Hispanic with a medical mask and hat.

Officers said you should protect yourself by never chasing after a thief. Instead, you should focus on watching what’s happening so you can give a good description.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.