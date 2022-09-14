WKU students evacuated after potential explosive device found

Classes suspended after construction-related explosive device potentially found near Cherry Hall.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near Cherry Hall. However, officials have said this is believed to be construction related. THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE THREAT.

Meanwhile, all classes on the Bowling Green campus are suspended until further notice. Stay clear of the top of the Hill.

All buildings at the bottom of the hill (including DSU and the Preston Center) are open and operational. Students, faculty AND staff evacuated from other buildings on campus should utilize those spaces.

Follow http://wku.edu for more information.

