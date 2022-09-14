When will the fall foliage peak in Middle Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Although it’s still technically summer, a lot of us are looking forward to fall. The pumpkin spice, the cozy sweaters, and of course-- the beautiful fall foliage.

Even with our forecast showing 90-degree temperatures this weekend, it’s not stopping many of us from dreaming of those Smoky Mountain fall getaways that are right around the corner. But we’ll be waiting a little bit longer for those bright reds, yellows and oranges here in Middle Tennessee that are so show-stopping.

According to the SmokyMountains.com fall foliage calendar, we won’t be seeing any change over the next two weeks.

It won’t be until the week of October 10th that we see some minimal, patchy colors changing here in Tennessee-- but that’s mainly in East Tennessee. By the time we get to the end of October, Middle Tennessee should see some decent colors. However, we won’t be at our “peak” until the week of November 7th.

And of course, we'd love to see your gorgeous fall pictures when the time comes.

