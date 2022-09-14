Trevecca cross country moves forward with event as two students recover from car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trevecca Nazarene University cross country team confirmed that they plan to move forward with plans to host the Michael Pretorious Invitational at the Vaughn’s Gap Course at Percy Warner Park Saturday after two of their student-athletes were injured in a car accident.

TNU Track and Field/Cross Country Director Austin Selby said the decision was made after consulting the families of the two student-athletes, Samantha Rosencrants and Abigail Baggott, who were seriously injured.

“After extensive discussions with our athletes and athletic administration and taking into consideration feedback from Samantha and Abigail’s families, we’ve decided moving forward with the Michael Pretorius Invitational Saturday is the best decision,” Selby said. “While the team has been on quite the emotional roller coaster this week, they believe one of the best things they can do to encourage their injured teammates is to race on Saturday and honor them while doing so. Though our attention will be more than a little divided, our group is motivated to race.”

The first Michael Pretorius Invitational is a race dedicated to a former TNU Trojan who passed away in the summer of 2022 after a battle with cancer. Pretorius first battled cancer during his senior year as a cross-country team member and ran his final race after chemotherapy treatments.

Both Rosencrants and Baggott are in stable condition.

