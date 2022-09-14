Threat of railroad strike impacting supply chains in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The threat of a possible nationwide railroad strike later this week is already changing supply chains here in Middle Tennessee.

The CSX railyard in south Nashville is one of the main connection points for the country with more than 660,000 train cars stopping here last year. That could all be brought to a halt if a strike begins on Friday and cost the nation’s economy more than $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Vanderbilt University supply chain expert Craig Philip said most goods arrive in the country in ports on either the east or west coast and then are brought to Nashville on trains. They are then loaded onto trucks for delivery to their final destination.

“It’s a connecting point,” Philip said. “Much like the interstate highways are, it’s their main route to Memphis, their main route to Chicago, their main route to Atlanta.”

CSX has already stopped transporting hazardous chemicals preparing for a strike. That includes things like chlorine that is needed every day for cleaning drinking water.

Railroad is also the main way car parts and completed cars are moved by manufacturers like Nissan.

“Due to the fluidity of the situation, we are currently developing plans to minimize delays for Nissan dealers and customers,” a spokesperson said about the possible strike.

“The kinds of things we saw over the last couple of years with COVID and its impact on the supply chain,” Philip said about the possible strike. “We are likely to see a repeat of many of those things because in this case we are taking a very important part of the overall supply chain system and shutting it down.”

Philip said railroads are the middle point of the supply chain, so there will still be a stockpile of goods in railyards for trucks to continue moving immediately after a strike happens. However, if the strike lasts more than a couple of weeks, it could begin to disrupt products in grocery stores.

