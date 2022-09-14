Student arrested for having gun at Todd Co. school

ELKTON, KY. (WSMV) - A student was arrested on Wednesday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office for having a gun at the school.

Around 11:47 a.m., the school resource officers at the Todd County Central High School were told that a student had a weapon.

Officials made contact with the student and he was removed from the building and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said that a handgun was found in a fanny pack.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Elkton Police Department and by school staff.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.