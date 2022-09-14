Search party back from Alaska without missing Dover man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Middle Tennessee men returned home after spending a week in the Alaskan wilderness searching for Steve Keel. Unfortunately, that has still been no trace of him.

The search team described the terrain in Alaska as “walking on wet volleyballs.” They covered 10 miles on foot over two days but found nothing. Steve’s wife said his disappearance remains a mystery.

“It is just a massive question mark,” Liz Keel said.

Liz said she has no idea where her husband of 38 years is.

“We have talked about every single theory that anybody could come up with short of alien abduction, and there is just... It is just so hard to feature what possibly could have happened,” Liz said.

WSMV 4 first talked to Liz at the couple’s Dover home earlier this month after Steve was reported missing on a hunting trip in Alaska. Shortly after, four men from Middle Tennessee went to Alaska to find Steve. They returned home overnight Wednesday without him.

“It was really difficult because the terrain is so tough,” Liz said. “By the time you get out away from the base camp to search an area, you can search for a while, but then it is almost time to go back.”

While Liz said she is grateful for the volunteers, she said it would help to get support from local authorities. She’s mainly looking at North Slope Search and Rescue.

“They told us a ground search would be the most effective way to find him, but they were not going to authorize it,” Liz said. “They didn’t give us a reason.”

She said several government-affiliated groups are ready to conduct ground searches as well as Alaska State Troopers, but Liz said she’s been told they can’t get authorization from North Slope. She has also requested the use of a RECCO device that can pick up dead cell phone signals.

“We asked for that to try to find his cell phone and his location,” Liz said. “They have not authorized that either.”

WSMV 4 reached out to North Slope Wednesday, and we are waiting on a response. Liz said she is considering going to Alaska herself.

“Well, you must have read my mind,” Liz said. “I have really been thinking about it the last couple of days because I really just need to put a human face on the situation for the North Slope Search and Rescue.”

North Slope said the search area is more than 200 miles away from their largest hub community. There are currently four hunters missing in the state.

