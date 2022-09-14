One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials told WSMV4 that the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.
Police are still working to notify the next of kin.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
