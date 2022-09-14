One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials told WSMV4 that the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.

Police are still working to notify the next of kin.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

