One dead in crash on Dickerson Pike


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on Dickerson Pike.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials told WSMV4 that the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Blvd.

Police are still working to notify the next of kin.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

