Old garbage truck helps students achieve goal

By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man’s garbage can be another’s treasure, which can undoubtedly be the case in Dickson for a 35,000-pound garbage truck that will be headed to retirement at a trade school in Dickson.

For student and worker Tyler Robinson, the old garbage truck has been his new teacher. Although it might smell now, Robinson hopes that it will lead to the smell of money.

“If you can understand how electricity works, you will always have a job in this line of field that can lead to a good amount of money,” said Robinson.

The company Waste Management uses around 11,000 trucks to keep up with all the garbage.

The students will use the parts for hands-on experiences.

Jennifer McKay from WM said that the program works like a well-oiled machine.

