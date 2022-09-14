Officials confirm ‘no threat found’ at Sycamore High School after anonymous tip

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - School officials confirmed Sycamore High School students were safe after law enforcement received a tip about a potential weapon within the school Wednesday.

Cheatham County Schools officials said after school officials, and law enforcement officers investigated the area, it was determined that there was no threat or danger to students.

“As always, we remind everyone if they see or hear something concerning, say something. We appreciate being notified of any questionable concerns,” officials said on Twitter.

No further information has been provided at this time.

