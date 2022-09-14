Officials confirm ‘no threat found’ at Sycamore High School after anonymous tip


police
police(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - School officials confirmed Sycamore High School students were safe after law enforcement received a tip about a potential weapon within the school Wednesday.

Cheatham County Schools officials said after school officials, and law enforcement officers investigated the area, it was determined that there was no threat or danger to students.

“As always, we remind everyone if they see or hear something concerning, say something. We appreciate being notified of any questionable concerns,” officials said on Twitter.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Steve Keel
Four men from Dover suspend their search in Alaska for their friend
Illegal daycare investigated after baby dies
(Source: MGN)
MSCS teacher placed on investigative leave after post about cannabis gummies on social media
This site of the illegal daycare on Thompson Place.
Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death