Nashville’s Whiskey Kitchen, Tavern announce permanent closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two popular Nashville restaurants have closed their doors for good.

Staff at Whiskey Kitchen, 118 12th Ave., and Tavern, 1904 Broadway, announced on Instagram Tuesday their decision to close. Building permits show a new 12-story hotel is planned on the parcel where Whiskey Kitchen is located, but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the closing.

“After 13 years, Whiskey Kitchen has closed its doors for the final time,” an Instagram post from Whiskey Kitchen said. “Thank you to all guests and team members for making this experience exceptional.”

Tavern and Whiskey Kitchen are both owned by MStreet, according to their Instagram pages. MStreet also owns restaurants like Virago, Moto, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime. WSMV 4 has reached out to MStreet for more information and have not yet heard back.

“Tavern has closed its doors for the final time,” the staff said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all guests and team members for making this experience exceptional. All team members have accepted opportunities at Saint Añejo! They will see you there.”

A sign on Tavern’s door said the restaurant is closing because the 15-year-old facility needs upgrades.

“MStreet is evaluating the future of the space,” the sign said.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information.

