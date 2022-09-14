Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse.

According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to turn left onto Old Hickory Boulevard West in her Volkswagen Jetta when a Honda CRV, driven by Jones, crashed into the back of her car at a high rate of speed. The force caused the Jetta to crash into a Chevrolet Avalanche in the next lane and then enter the intersection where it collided with a Ford F-150 truck.

Metro Police said Brockett was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she died. The drivers of the Avalanche and F-150 refused medical treatment.

Brockett worked as a nurse at Skyline, had gotten off work, and was on her way home at the time of the crash.

Jones was also transported to Skyline with non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, authorities obtained a search warrant for Jones’ blood following evidence of impairment.

Authorities said when Jones is released from the hospital, he will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated assault by recklessness, reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and no proof of insurance.

Jones is currently on probation on reckless homicide, drug, and evidence tampering convictions. The previous reckless homicide conviction concerns the December 24, 2015, fatal shooting of Luan Le, 16, inside Le’s Wilclay Drive home.

