Nashville high school freshman charged with threatening to shoot up school
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maplewood High School freshman has been arrested for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school.
Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.
The teen is charged in Juvenile Court with threatening mass violence in a school and making a flash report of an emergency.
A similar electronic threat of gunfire on Wednesday at Stratford High School remains under investigation.
Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by Metro Police, according to a news release.
