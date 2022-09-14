Nashville high school freshman charged with threatening to shoot up school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maplewood High School freshman has been arrested for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school.

Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.

The teen is charged in Juvenile Court with threatening mass violence in a school and making a flash report of an emergency.

A similar electronic threat of gunfire on Wednesday at Stratford High School remains under investigation.

Threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously by Metro Police, according to a news release.

