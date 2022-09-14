NASCAR returning to Nashville Superspeedway in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASCAR announced racing will return to Nashville Superspeedway for the third year in June 2023.

The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will be held Sunday, June 25.

Racing begins that weekend on Friday, June 23 with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race followed by the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 24.

“Year three for our NASCAR tripleheader weekend will be the best yet,” Nashville Superspeedway president and general manager Erik Moses said in a news release. “Music City is one of the most anticipated stops on the NASCAR schedule for the nonstop entertainment, fun and energy on and off the track. Our team is already working on making 2023 the most exciting year ever at Nashville Superspeedway and we look forward to the loyal #NASHCAR fans joining us for all the fun.”

Fans from the 2022 race weekend can lock in their seats for 2023 through the renewal deadline of Wednesday, Oct. 19. New customers can purchase 2023 tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

Click for race and ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.