MHID to host community Brookmeade Park cleanup event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Homeless Impact Division’s Outreach team announced plans to host another community cleanup at Brookmeade Park in West Nashville.

Since early September, community members have been sharing their concerns over the ongoing accumulation of trash and shopping carts within Brookmeade Park. This went as far as a local group in West Nashville protesting in a nearby Walmart parking lot, sharing why the park should be restored.

“We just don’t feel like it’s fair for one community to prevent another community from accessing a taxpayer-funded facility,” said Rebecca Lowe, the Founder of Reclaim Brookmeade Park. “We have a lot of really compassionate people. We’ve offered up resources to help the current individuals in the camp, helping them build shelter housing or providing furniture for new housing. And we keep being told that we need to be patient.”

Metro Parks and NDOT accepted MHID’s invitation to partner with the event that will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and promised to provide tools and resources to ensure the event’s success. MHID also invited the community to join the effort by volunteering with the cleanup.

“We work hard every day to be exemplary community partners, and that means rolling up our sleeves and doing what we can to keep our community pleasant and respond to the needs of everyone in the impacted area,” said interim director April Calvin.

MHID officials said while its outreach team is in the community, dedicating time to care for the needs of those experiencing homelessness, they noted the need for cleanup. Trash and debris removal on city property does not fall within the purview of MHID. However, the department said it would never hesitate to proactively respond to community needs outside of its primary duty of assisting the homeless as they can.

“Though our task is to address the needs of our clients – their health and housing – we recognize there are times when we can and will go the extra mile to do our part in maintaining the integrity of our great city.”

Trash bags, pick-up tools, and dumpsters will be provided at the event for volunteers to utilize. To participate, contact Keith Alexander at Keith.Alexander@Nashville.gov.

