Metro Public Health begins series of pop up COVID booster clinics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After waiting months of waiting, the Metro Public Health Department has started a series of pop-up COVID booster clinics. More than a dozen people got the new COVID-19 booster shot. Nurses said the booster specifically targeted the variant people that contract the virus the most.

“So, this is shot number 4 for you?” one nurse asked patient Karen Eskander.

Eskander said she has been counting down the days until her next COVID-19 booster shot.

“I’m trying to stay up to date with everything,” Eskander said.

When Eskander heard that the Metro Public Health Department was hosting a series of vaccination clinics for the new Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, she drove right over.

“I really don’t have a desire to be sick for two weeks and even risk having long COVID,” Eskander said.

Matt Peters with the Metro Public Health Department said the new booster shot will also target the Omicron variant.

“It has everything that the original vaccine had, but it’s designed to go against the origin strain and it formulated to also go after what is currently circulating, the Omicron variant,” Peters said.

Nurses said the booster takes on two subvariants of the Omicron variant, but you have to be at or over the age of 12 to get the new booster, as well as having two months in between each booster shot.

“If you have questions, or if you’re not sure if it’s right for you, you can come by and talk to our team of nurses who will be happy to answer any questions,” Peters said.

Peters said it’s also safe to get the booster along with your yearly flu shot.

It’s something Karen said she’s grateful for. Anything to keep her healthy.

“I have a grandbaby my first on due any day and I want to be around to spend time with that baby,” Eskander said.

The department’s next clinic will be held at this same location on Sept. 14.

