Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago in Nashville.

Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why.

Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading them to raise the reward, hoping that will help them obtain some closure.

Ryan was killed on Ellington Parkway while he was driving home from work just after midnight. A bullet came through Ryan’s back window, striking him, his truck to run off the road and into a tree. The tree then fell onto his truck.

Glenn and Sharon Trent have tried everything to get justice, including billboards and signs. Now, they are renewing a $20,000 reward.

They are pleading for anyone with answers to please come forward

“I wake up every morning and say a prayer that maybe today will be the day that we’ll find out,” said the Trents. “There’s not a moment that goes by daily that…we both [don’t] think of him.”

The Metro Nashville Police Cold Case Unit continues to investigate.

Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with potential information on Ryan Trent’s death is asked to call 615-862-7400.

