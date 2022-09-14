Items stolen from West Nashville business for the second time in a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A long-time car service business in West Nashville is dealing with its second break-in in less than a month.

The owners are hoping that sharing surveillance footage will help get the suspects off the street.

“We just want this to stop because of the fact that we can’t endure much more than this as business owners,” Norris Hall Sr., owner of Ron Hall’s Service Center, said.

The break-in happened at the service center after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video shows two men riding bikes on the property and peeking into a window.

“Up and down Charlotte Pike over the last probably five or six weeks, this seems to be a continuous on-going thing overnight,” mechanic Norris Hall Jr. said.

According to the Hall family, thieves broke into their building by pushing the air conditioner inside. They said they stole items like auto diagnostic equipment, jumper boxes and even got into their refreshment area and emptied the fridge.

“As we entered this morning there were pop drinks everywhere, Gatorade bottles,” Hall Jr. said. “When they entered the office, they knocked shelves down inside.”

In August surveillance video from Hall’s shop showed a thief on their property during the early morning hours. Police said the thief is seen in the video using a battery-powered saw to get several of the vehicles’ catalytic converters.

“I would like for them to be able to be apprehended and justice done as needed to get them off the streets so other business owners will not have to endure the same thing we are enduring right now,” Hall Sr. said.

