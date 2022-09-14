Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally in Nashville has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child.

The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.

The child had no obvious signs of trauma or abuse, Metro Youth Services detectives said, but an autopsy has been ordered.

A medical examiner will have to determine the infant’s cause of death. Authorities will decide whether criminal charges are warranted based on autopsy results.

The Department of Children’s Services will be investigating the illegal daycare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

