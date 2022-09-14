Fort Campbell remembers soldier who drowned near Billy Dunlop Park

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 101st Airborne Divison (Air Assault) mourned the loss of a Fort Campbell soldier found dead after falling into the Red River near Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville on Sunday.

20-year-old Specialist Jabori McGraw was a soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Divison Artillery, Air Assault.

McGraw enlisted in the Army from St Louis, Missouri, in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist and attended One Station Unit Training at For Jackson, South Carolina. When he graduated, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, and participated in the Signal Advanced Individual Training. He then went to Fort Campbell, Kentucky as a signal support systems specialist.

“The entire Division Artillery team is saddened by the loss of an outstanding Soldier. He was a valued team member who could light up any room he was in,” said Colonel Patrick Moffett, commander 101st Division Artillery. “His commitment to getting better every day was respected by his subordinates, peers, and leaders. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”

McGraw’s awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.

Authorities at Fort Campbell are working with the Clarksville Police Department in the ongoing investigation. There is no indication of foul play, according to police. However, McGraw’s next of kin has been notified.

