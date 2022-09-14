First Alert Forecast: Warming up toward the weekend

After another cool morning, we have a lovely afternoon on tap for the Mid State with temperatures back in the lower to mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

A few spots in the Cumberland Plateau may stay in the 70s, but it will be a beautiful day all around.

Tonight, will be another cool one with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Thursday, under a good deal of sunshine all day.

By Friday, a few spots may even start to make a run at 90°, but the good news is that we’re expecting the humidity to stay in check.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at getting back near 90 Saturday and Sunday. It will be slightly more humid, but not overly oppressive with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s in some areas by Monday as the nice weather continues into early next week.

Next Tuesday will feature much of the same with highs in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine.

