First Alert Forecast: Warming up toward the weekend

A full weather report for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After another cool morning, we have a lovely afternoon on tap for the Mid State with temperatures back in the lower to mid 80s under plenty of afternoon sunshine. 

A few spots in the Cumberland Plateau may stay in the 70s, but it will be a beautiful day all around.

Tonight, will be another cool one with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Thursday, under a good deal of sunshine all day.

By Friday, a few spots may even start to make a run at 90°, but the good news is that we’re expecting the humidity to stay in check.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at getting back near 90 Saturday and Sunday.  It will be slightly more humid, but not overly oppressive with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s in some areas by Monday as the nice weather continues into early next week.

Next Tuesday will feature much of the same with highs in the lower 90s under plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV yard work forecast
Wednesday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Dry but a gradual warm-up the rest of the week.
Friday afternoon weather update
Friday afternoon weather update