Fire crews put out garage fire inside Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out inside of a home in West Nashville early Wednesday morning.

According to NFD, the fire started in the garage of a home on the corner of Dunaway Drive and Indian Springs Drive in the Bellevue area. A resident woke up to an explosion in the garage and realized it was on fire. He evacuated the home with his family before fire crews arrived.

Crews worked to contain the fire to the garage but the home sustained serious damage. No injuries have been reported.

Nashville Fire at a home on fire in Bellevue. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.