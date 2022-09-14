East Bank Committee to revisit details of new Titans stadium

The East Bank Committee continue to negotiate terms on a deal between the city and the Tennessee Titans for a new stadium.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Negotiations will continue Wednesday night on a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

The main questions since talks of a new stadium began have remained: how will it be funded and should the current stadium just be renovated?

Both the Titans and the mayor’s office are expected to meet on Tuesday night with members of the Metro Council who make up the East Bank Stadium Committee.

The mayor’s office confirmed that if, and when, an agreement has been reached with the Titans, a proposed term sheet will be made available.

The city is required to provide a “first class stadium” until 2038, and renovations to the existing stadium could cost between $600 million to $1 billion. A new stadium would cost $2 billion.

The state approved $500 million in revenue bonds for the project.

Mayor John Cooper assured that, under no circumstances, will property or sales tax increase to pay for the stadium and that primary funding source will come from the Titans and tourism.

Cooper wants the Titans to take on financial responsibility of maintaining the stadium, removing Metro Nashville’s general fund as the financial back stop.

