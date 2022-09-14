Body recovered from Dickson lake

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a body was found in City Lake, a popular fishing spot.

A visitor to the lake, located on Beasley Drive, reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.

Authorities removed the body of a white male from the lake. It has not yet been identified.

The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

“Investigators remained on the scene until midday, searching the lake banks for any evidence connected to the body or how it came to be in the lake,” police said in a news release.

Built in 1935 and fed by Payne Spring, the 27-acre City Lake is a part of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and is a popular fishing spot across Highway 70 from J. Dan Buckner Park.

