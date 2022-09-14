All Cheatham Co. Schools bus routes back in service Friday

ASHLAND CITY, Tn. (WSMV) - After having to cancel a bus route this week due to driver shortages, Cheatham County Schools confirmed one bus route would be back in service Friday.

The move went into effect Wednesday morning, impacting dozens of families in the western part of the county.

That includes a mother of three, Leigh Gaster, who had to game plan with her husband to get her kids to and from school.

“(I) kind of went into a panic because it’s busy having three kids at three different schools,” Gaster said.

Fortunately for her, she and her husband can drive their three boys to school.

But she knows not everyone has that luxury. We heard from one parent who had to keep her child home Wednesday.

“It’s got to be tough,” Gaster said. “I mean, I would be nervous, kind of freaked out trying to figure out what I was going to do.”

A full Facebook post from the Cheatham County School District reads as follows:

“Due to staffing issues, and as we continue to work out the logistics of covering bus routes, bus route 37 (bus 17) will not be able to run starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, until further notice.

Students who ride this route and attend West Cheatham Elementary School, Cheatham Middle School, and Cheatham County Central High School are affected.

The following roads are affected: Cedarcrest Drive, Dowlen Lane, Gill Road, Highpoint Lane, Hillview Lane, Hopewood Lane, Lockertsville Road (2830-2984), Poplar Ridge Lane, Poplar Ridge Road (1201-1716), Spring Creek Road, Stanley Sanders Road, Sweethome Road (3275-3648), Thomasville Road (3000-3351) Saddle Tree Road and Duncan Drive.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Families will need to arrange other means of transportation to get their child(ren) to and from school in the mornings and afternoons during this time.”

Last week, the school district was forced to cancel another one of its school bus routes, but it’s now back in service.

Gaster hopes this latest cancellation, which directly impacts her, doesn’t drag on.

“It needs to be the number one priority for a lot of kids, it’s their only means to get two and from school.”

School officials shared the following message with WSMV4 Thursday:

Bus route 37 (bus 17) will be back in service beginning Friday, Sept. 16. Students who ride this route attend West Cheatham Elementary School, Cheatham Middle School, and Cheatham County Central High School.

