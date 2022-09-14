44-year-old man found dead in lake

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a body was found in City Lake, a popular fishing spot.

A visitor to the lake, located on Beasley Drive, reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.

Authorities identified the man as 44-year-old Shane Baker. Assistant Chief Seth Lyles said investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to Baker’s death and are awaiting the autopsy results.

“Investigators remained on the scene until midday, searching the lake banks for any evidence connected to the body or how it came to be in the lake,” police said in a news release.

Built in 1935 and fed by Payne Spring, the 27-acre City Lake is a part of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and is a popular fishing spot across Highway 70 from J. Dan Buckner Park.

Anyone with information regarding Baker’s death or have had contact with him is asked to call Detective Jeff Ball at 615-441-9515.

