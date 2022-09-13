Two Trevecca runners hospitalized after car crash

The university announced two female cross country runners were seriously injured in a car crash on Monday.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trevecca Nazarene University is praying for the recovery of two of its athletes on Tuesday.

According the university, Samantha Rosencrants and Abigail Baggott were involved in car crash on Monday and both were seriously injured. Rosencrants and Baggott are members of Trevecca’s women’s cross country team.

On Monday evening, the university sent out an update on Facebook that one of the girls was in stable condition, while the other remained in the ICU.

The last update on Tuesday morning, asked for continued prayers as the both Rosencrants and Baggott continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian institution that was founded in 1901 and is located on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

