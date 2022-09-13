Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in RuCo
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
The fire caused a potentially harzardous spill, according to Murfreesboro Fire, so I-24 West was shut down while crews cleaned up the area. Traffic was being routed off the interstate at New Salem Road during the closure.
Fire and rescue crews were able to clear the scene just after 9 a.m. and lanes were opened to traffic.
