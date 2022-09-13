Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in RuCo

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.

The fire caused a potentially harzardous spill, according to Murfreesboro Fire, so I-24 West was shut down while crews cleaned up the area. Traffic was being routed off the interstate at New Salem Road during the closure.

HAZMAT: MFRD, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue are on scene of a hazmat leak involving a tractor trailer fire on I-24 west at Exit 78. Fire out. All westbound lanes are closed between Exit 80 and 78. Traffic is being re-routed. Cleanup crews on scene pic.twitter.com/qN5zMWpbTO — MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) September 13, 2022

Fire and rescue crews were able to clear the scene just after 9 a.m. and lanes were opened to traffic.

