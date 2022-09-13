Teacher injured after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo(Metro Schools)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville teacher was hospitalized Monday after breaking up a fight between students.

Kevin Holt, a teacher and baseball coach at McGavock High School, was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted.

He received stitches and was released, Braisted said.

MNPS would not release the disciplinary action taken against the students.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Trevecca athletes injured
Trevecca cross country runners injured in crash
WSMV dogs rescued
10 dogs rescued in Dickson County
WSMV Crockett Bruce
MNPD officer dies of cancer at 29
wsmv news update
Tuesday morning News Update