Teacher injured after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville teacher was hospitalized Monday after breaking up a fight between students.

Kevin Holt, a teacher and baseball coach at McGavock High School, was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted.

He received stitches and was released, Braisted said.

MNPS would not release the disciplinary action taken against the students.

