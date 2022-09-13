Student shares his story, from living in a shelter to HBCU athlete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From homelessness to now being a college athlete, one Fisk University student is sharing his story of success.

“I never really had a home home to go home to,” said Jeremiah Armstead.

While some may take having a home for granted, Jeremiah understands it’s like not having one as a teen.

“I went to seven different high schools. But, I never stayed at one high school for more than three months. That is why my GPA was so bad,” said Jeremiah.

Things were tough between homelessness, his mother facing domestic violence, and living in a shelter. But he found an outlet while playing basketball.

“Basketball is really like my passion. That’s all I want to do, and it helps me get away from the life I had to live,” he stated.

His passion became a ticket to a new opportunity.

“Sisters of Watts, Do Good Daniels, and We Educate Brilliant Minds were helping my mom out because they were at the shelter at the time… and my mom was mentioning that I was going to play for a JUCO, and they were like nope we need to get him to a University,” He explained.

The team effort brought him from California to Fisk University as one of the newest basketball players.

“Having that security blanket, it’s a big difference now. I can see it’s taking a little bit of stress off… I am seeing that progress in this short amount of time,” said Lamont James, Jeremiah’s Mentor with Sisters of Watts.

As Jeremiah settles into his new home, his goal is a success so he can one day help his family.

“I can’t be here happy myself and then knowing that they are still living in the shelter. That wouldn’t sit right on my soul,” Jeremiah said.

