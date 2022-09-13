Parole denied for man convicted of killing 17-year-old in 1993

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man convicted of murdering a 17-year-old in 1993 was denied parole Tuesday.

The Tennessee Board of Parole told WSMV4 that James Michael Spann, the man convicted of killing 17-year-old Karie Ann Newberry in 1993, was denied parole due to the seriousness of the offense.

“In an instant, during an argument, I took the person’s life of someone who deserved better and is innocent out of this world,” Spann said during the hearing. “That is something truly unforgivable. To Karie’s family, I’d like to say I am truly sorry for my actions and all the pain that I’ve caused.

While he said he’s remorseful, Newberry’s family said they could never forgive him.

The Board reviews each case separately based on its own merits and a host of criteria, including the offender’s institutional record, nature of crime, the amount of time served, a risk/needs assessment, victim input, and the statements of the offender and support, in determining to grant parole to an eligible offender.

A new parole view hearing has been set for Spann in Sept. 2024, and four concurring board members will be present to reach a final decision.

