One dead after crash involving dump truck on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-65.

THP officials told WSMV4 that a crash was reported on southbound I-65 at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway after a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided. Those lanes are now closed.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to THP.

This is a developing story.

