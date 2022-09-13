New mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) – A new 18-acre mixed-use development is planned for Spring Hill.

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission approved the mixed-use development, located near Port Royal Road and Derryberry Lane, on Monday night. It will offer residential and commercial space.

The plan calls for 10 commercial buildings with 237 residential units, 47,000 square feet of office space, and 31,000 square feet of multi-tenant retail space. A restaurant, amenity center and dog park are also planned.

“This is not just a win for Spring Hill, but also for greater Middle Tennessee,” Blake Seeberger, CEO of Pentagon Holdings LLC, said in a statement. “Spring Hill has been growing at an unprecedented rate, and this project provides the infrastructure necessary for residents to come together to live, work, and play in their own community.”

This new development comes as city officials consider a proposal by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to build a multi-million dollar tennis complex in Spring Hill. The complex would be a part of a development called Spring Hill Crossings, which includes homes, condos, hotels, restaurants and office space.

The proposed tennis facility will have to go through many rounds of approval and design discussions before being approved by the city.

