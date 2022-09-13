New COVID-19 booster shots now available in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Bivalent booster shots will be available in Nashville starting today.

According to the Metro Public Health Department, the first pop-up will be this morning at the FiftyForward center on Raines Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most of the pop-up events will no longer carry initial series doses, only the new booster doses. Initial series doses are still available in their clinics by appointment.

The CDC recommends the booster for everyone 12 years and older. Your last dose of vaccine must have been at least two months ago to be eligible for the booster.

Metro Health released a full list of pop-ups that will be happening this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 174 Raines Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 530 Madison Station Boulevard, Madison, TN 37115.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 600 28th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37209.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 615 Fessey Park, Nashville, TN 37204.

Friday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 615 Fessey Park, Nashville, TN 37204.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.